Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.40.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

