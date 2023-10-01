Apeiron RIA LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

