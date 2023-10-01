Apeiron RIA LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,498 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

