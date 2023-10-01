Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

XHB opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

