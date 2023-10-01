Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 7,092 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after acquiring an additional 616,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,821,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

