Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

