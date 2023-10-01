Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,084 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

