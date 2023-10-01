Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 964 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

