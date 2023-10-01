Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,208,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after buying an additional 1,018,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

