apricus wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.85. 5,150,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

