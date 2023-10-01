apricus wealth LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,308,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,437. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

