apricus wealth LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,365. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

