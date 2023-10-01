apricus wealth LLC Invests $698,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,010,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.