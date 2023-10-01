apricus wealth LLC Purchases 4,295 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,430. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

