apricus wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after buying an additional 3,926,346 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after buying an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,225,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 9,933,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,674. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.