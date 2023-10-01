apricus wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

apricus wealth LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UNM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 801,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

