apricus wealth LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
