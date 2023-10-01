apricus wealth LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 10,981,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,411,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

