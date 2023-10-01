apricus wealth LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

GS traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $323.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,568. The firm has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

