Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.15. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 289,354 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AQMS

Aqua Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aqua Metals

In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 90,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at $339,955. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.