ArcelorMittal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,313 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 341% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,110 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of MT opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

