Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $2.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Argo Blockchain from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.23.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
