Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives $2.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Argo Blockchain from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

