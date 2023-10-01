Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $365.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.85 and a 200-day moving average of $375.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

