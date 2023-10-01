Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $506.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

