Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

