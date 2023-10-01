Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,596 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

MAR opened at $196.56 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.25 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.69. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

