Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter worth about $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.