Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.
Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter worth about $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
