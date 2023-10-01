Arweave (AR) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Arweave has a market cap of $286.23 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00016083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,190.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00871899 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00117629 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000326 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.