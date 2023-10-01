Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $333.43

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.43 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 323 ($3.94). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.15), with a volume of 177,956 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATYM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.13) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 600 ($7.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £475.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,428.57, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 332.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

