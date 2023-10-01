Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $333.43

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.43 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 323 ($3.94). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.15), with a volume of 177,956 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 600 ($7.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Atalaya Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 333.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £475.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

See Also

