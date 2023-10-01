AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

