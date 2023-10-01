Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $365.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

