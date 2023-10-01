Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.12.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

