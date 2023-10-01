Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,622,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

