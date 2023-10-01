Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $377.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.93 and a 200 day moving average of $389.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

