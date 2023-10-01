Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

