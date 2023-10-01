Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $265.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average of $262.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

