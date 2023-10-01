Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 575,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,884,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 272,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,438,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 187,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

