Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.43% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,254,000. WJ Interests LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 195,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,892 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TYA stock remained flat at $12.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Featured Stories

