Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 882 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

WDIV traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

