Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,574. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $68.21 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $319.83.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

