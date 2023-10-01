Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.91. 1,073,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

