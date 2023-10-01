Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 60.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.38 on Friday. Aware has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

About Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.