AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get AZZ alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AZZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AZZ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AZZ by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in AZZ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AZZ has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.