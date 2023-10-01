B. Riley Increases Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $15.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $579.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.43 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

