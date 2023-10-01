B. Riley Raises Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $197.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $195.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $3.97 dividend. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.