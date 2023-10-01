B. Riley Raises Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $67.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE HCC opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.14%.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $863,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

