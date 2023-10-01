B. Riley Raises Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $67.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCFree Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE HCC opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $863,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

