Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.98. 1,498,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.96. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.