Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 49,610 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 5,172,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,114. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

