Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $63.29. 2,901,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

